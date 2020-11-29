Stoke-on-Trent project donates revamped bikes to families hit by pandemic
- Published
A business is hoping to revamp hundreds of used bikes to be given as Christmas presents to children of families hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The family-run Staffordshire Waste Recycling Centre has given away about 60 cycles since setting up its recycle project, Bikes for Life, this month.
Phil Preece, from the Stoke-on-Trent firm, said: "It is a joy when you see a child come and select a cycle."
His son Calvin added the city had been "hard hit" by the pandemic.
"It is not a wealthy area and obviously now being stuck in tier three is really going to put demands on people," he said.
'Get nothing'
He was "shocked" by the poverty in the city when he saw people "queuing up for food parcels" when the firm helped community group Middleport Matters deliver food earlier this year.
"It's heartbreaking really," he said.
"I've got children myself and I would hate to think that I couldn't get them a bike, but some children will get nothing this year."
He hoped the project, which will also donate bikes to adults and scooters, will "carry on" into 2021.
They have also had requests from about 20 children's homes, charities and refuges and hope to donate 600 bikes by Christmas.
About 180 bikes have been donated so far with most needing "a few bits and bobs done" or a clean-up, he said. Many had been left in garages after children had outgrown them.
