Man dies in hospital after Stoke-on-Trent house fire
A man left in a critical condition after a house fire has died.
Nathan Shaw, 32, died in hospital on Wednesday following a fire in Knight Street, Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, on Monday night.
Three other people were discharged at the scene after being rescued.
A 36-year-old man and two women aged 20 and 41, who were initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have been released under investigation pending further inquiries, police said.
Emergency services were called to a property just after 23:30 GMT on Monday.
Det Insp Beverley Matthews, from Staffordshire Police, said: "We're particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from Knight Street and the surrounding areas at the time of the incident."
The force said specialist officers were supporting Mr Shaw's family.
