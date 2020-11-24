Man punched in face over Tamworth McDonalds 'queue jump'
A man has been punched over claims he "jumped the queue" at a McDonalds, police said.
The man was assaulted as he waited to use the drive-through at the restaurant in Watling Street, Tamworth, on Saturday evening.
The attacker claimed the victim had jumped the queue and hit him in the face while he was sat in his car, Staffordshire Police said.
Both parties then made their orders before leaving the scene, it added.
The attacker was described by police as a man his 40s, 5ft 11in, said to be of a large build and wearing jeans and a jacket who was driving a Land Rover Discovery.
Anyone with information about what happened should contact police.
