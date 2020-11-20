Staffordshire Police officer sacked for harassing colleague
A police officer who harassed a colleague and accessed police systems for personal reasons has been dismissed without notice.
Staffordshire Police said it was done after a public misconduct hearing found him guilty of gross misconduct.
The officer, who was given anonymity at the request of his solicitor, was found to have carried out the harassment between November and December 2016.
The force said his behaviour had been "unacceptable."
An independent misconduct hearing found that as well as harassing his colleague, he viewed information held on police systems for a non-policing purpose and attempted to dispose of evidence on his mobile phone.
Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett said: "His actions caused significant distress to the colleague involved.
"He does not represent the vast majority of colleagues who will be appalled by his actions."
