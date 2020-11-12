Mickey Mouse listed for hearing in Stoke-on-Trent court error
- Published
Cartoon characters have been listed online to appear as defendants in court hearings.
Mickey Mouse was due to appear before a judge at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court alongside Buzz Lightyear, Captain Hook and a number of other characters.
The mistake was spotted by divorce barrister Leisha Bond who speculated: "Is it someone's last day?!"
HM Courts and Tribunals Service said the names were created as tests for a new case management system.
"Sorry for the error," a spokesperson said in a Tweet. "[They] should have been deleted before the lists were published."
Also listed to appear before a crown court judge were Bugs Bunny, Tinker Bell, Sleeping Beauty and Cruella Deville.
Their "cases" were listed alongside real defendants, some of whom are due to appear via videolink from prison.
The courts service apologised for the error, but Ms Bond replied on Twitter to say it was "the best thing that's happened in law all year".
