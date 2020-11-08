National Memorial Arboretum marks Remembrance Sunday
Veterans have joined a radically scaled-down Remembrance Sunday service at the National Memorial Arboretum.
Previous years' events have seen thousands gather at the site in Alrewas, Staffordshire.
This year, against the backdrop of lockdown measures, 200 people gathered for a socially distanced service, while thousands more watched a virtual service broadcast on social media.
Among the pre-booked visitors at the arboretum was Darren Burton, a former Lance Corporal with the Royal Pioneer Corps who had been due to march past the Cenotaph in London before lockdown restrictions were introduced.
He said he had wanted to attend to "to show our respects as best we can".
Drawing parallels between the fight against Covid-19 and armed conflicts, the arboretum's honorary chaplain Rev Vic Van Den Bergh said all such struggles "take lives".
"There is an obvious parallel between past conflicts and today's pandemic," he said.
"In both we find those who serve, putting their lives on the line for others and those trying to stay safe at home while still doing their bit," he added
"The parallel continues, for all conflicts take life, military and civilian in armed conflict, and in the situation before us - NHS, care home staff, carers and so many others."
