Murder charge after woman died in Burslem stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a woman died in a stabbing.
Kimberley Deakin, 29, was seriously injured in Leigh Street, Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, just before 16:45 GMT on Friday, police said.
She died a short time later. A post-mortem examination found Ms Deakin died from stab wounds.
Lewis Crofts, 39, of Broadstone, Dorset, has been charged with murder and is due at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday.
Formal identification of the victim is still to take place, police said.
Staffordshire Police said the pair were known to each other and appealed for anyone with more information to contact the force or Crimestoppers.
