Murder arrest in Burslem after seriously injured woman dies
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died.
A woman was found seriously injured in Leigh Street, Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, just before 16:45 GMT on Friday.
The 29-year-old died a short time late, Staffordshire Police said. She has not been formally identified but her family is being supported by officers.
A 39-year-old man from the Bournemouth area has been arrested and is in custody for questioning. Police are appealing for information.
