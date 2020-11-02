Man charged after street disorder and collision in Chesterton
A man has been charged after groups carrying weapons clashed on a street in Staffordshire and another man was hit and seriously injured by a car.
Armed police responded to the disorder in Chesterton on Saturday evening and made several arrests after a 24-year-old man was hit by the vehicle.
He remains in a critical but stable condition, Staffordshire Police said.
Dean Condliffe appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.
The 25-year-old, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday and is due to appear at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 30 November.
Police said they were linking the disorder in Palatine Drive at 23:00 GMT and the man being hit by a car on Loomer Road.
A 16-year-old boy, a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, who were arrested at the scene, have since been released on conditional bail pending further inquires, the force said.
