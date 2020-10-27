Covid: Staffordshire and Dudley set to move to tier 2
- Published
Staffordshire is set to move to tier two restrictions in a bid to stem the rise of Covid infections across the county, the council says.
Up to Saturday, the seven-day infection rate was 239 per 100,000, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Dudley is also to enter tier two measures by the end of the week.
Council leader Patrick Harley said to expect the tier to come into force in the early hours on Thursday.
In Staffordshire, new measures could be in place this weekend but a date is still to be confirmed, the county council stated.
The government is to make a formal decision on Wednesday.
Tier two restrictions came into force in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday.
The county council had lobbied the government to remain in tier one last week, but the soaring infection rate across all areas appeared to have prompted a rethink, LDRS said.
Latest Public Health England figures show there have been 10,768 cases since the start of the pandemic in the county.
South Staffordshire had the highest rate in the county as of Saturday, with 349 per 100,000, while Cannock Chase and Newcastle borough had the second and third highest - 290 and 263 respectively.
County council leader Alan White said: "This year, Staffordshire has showed what it does best... but now we need to redouble our efforts to avoid any further restrictions and protect our county."
