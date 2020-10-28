BBC News

Christmas comes early to combat an 'awful year'

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionPeople can think what they want, Sue Knight says, but putting up the decorations has given her family some fun

Christmas is starting early for some in a bid to bring some cheer to what has been an 'awful year'.

Sue Knight, from Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, has already put up her tree in a bid to spread some cheer after facing illness and redundancy.

After posting pictures of her decorations on social media she found other people doing the same.

One Christmas tree seller said people are buying early and added it is the first time he has sold some in October.

image copyrightSue Knight
image captionSue Knight has put up her decorations early after a "really awful year"

"We've had a really awful year," Ms Knight said.

"I just thought why not?"

She lost her job at a haulage firm, was involved in a car accident which left her "out of action for a few months" and her daughter's wedding was cancelled.

"We all know it's two months before Christmas but it's helped us through the bleakness of this year... give us some fun and people can think what they want, it's our fun, our house, our Christmas," she said.

image copyrightSue Knight
image captionMs Knight said other people in the group were going to put up their decorations too

Her post showing her decorations attracted about 400 comments with some people saying they too had started Christmas early.

"I had a few ladies saying on the post that they'd put theirs up and a few others said 'I'm going to do mine'", she said.

image copyrightLisa Miller
image captionLisa Miller could not quite bear to put a Christmas tree up yet so compromised with a "Halloween tree"

One of the comments said: "Good on them! This year has been a mess.

"Anything that cheers people up and helps their mental wellbeing has to be a good thing."

The commenter, Lisa Miller, said she could not bring herself to put up her tree but had instead "compromised with a Halloween tree".

  • Latest news from the West Midlands

Charlie Reynolds of Keele Christmas Tree Farm, in Staffordshire, said despite not being open yet he had already sold about 10 trees.

"We're just here setting up and people see the gates open and come in.

"We've never sold them this early before, I just think people need something to look forward to, they just want to start Christmas now, they don't want to wait."

image captionMs Knight was involved in a car crash which left her "out of action" for a few months

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Coronavirus: Christmas arrives early to lighten the mood

    Published
    20 March

  • The Christmas decorations for loved ones lost

    Published
    24 December 2019

  • The Christmas decorations with special meanings

    Published
    18 December 2019

  • Christmas: Swansea gran creates grotto with £30k of decorations

    Published
    11 December 2019

  • Taunton woman, 82, is same age as her Christmas tree

    Published
    5 December 2019