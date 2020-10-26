Woman arrested after child hurt in Chell 'stabbing'
A woman has been arrested after a child suffered "potentially serious injuries" in a "stabbing" at a property in Stoke-on-Trent.
Emergency crews were called to Warren Road in the Chell area of the city at about 07:30 GMT.
Police have not revealed the age of the child, but describe her as a young girl, and say she is being treated in hospital.
The arrested woman is in her 40s and is being treated at a different hospital.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to reports of a stabbing and the injuries of both were "potentially serious".
After being treated at the scene, the woman was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital, while the child was airlifted to Birmingham Children's Hospital.
Det Insp Lucy Maskew, of the Staffordshire force, said: "We are investigating the circumstances to establish what has happened, but want to reassure the community this is believed to be an isolated incident.
"We understand there will be concerns but we are kindly urging people not to speculate while the investigation continues."
