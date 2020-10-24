Duchess of Cambridge's photo project opens at National Memorial Arboretum
- Published
An exhibition by the Duchess of Cambridge showing images of life in lockdown has been unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum.
The 100 images will be shown digitally outdoors at the memorial in Alrewas, Staffordshire, until 6 December.
More than 31,000 photos were submitted to the project, launched by the Duchess in May in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery.
Organisers said the collection 'Hold Still' was "inspirational".
"This unique exhibition provides a fascinating overview of how different people and communities experienced lockdown," said Chris Ansell, from the National Memorial Arboretum.
"While everyone was subject to restrictions, no one person's experience was the same as another's, as we all battled with different circumstances and changes to our day to day lives."
Hold Still focused on three themes - Helpers And Heroes, Your New Normal, and Acts Of Kindness - with the final 100 tackling subjects including family life in lockdown, the work of healthcare staff and the Black Lives Matter movement.
The photos will be displayed over a series of large outdoor screens in the site's amphitheatre and will be free to enter, although visitors must book in advance.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk