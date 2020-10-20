Swinfen Hall inmate 'stabbed officer with highlighter pen blade'
An inmate who stabbed a prison officer with a makeshift blade has been jailed for more than 10 years.
Michael Casey, 22, attacked the officer and stabbed him in the chest at Swinfen Hall Young Offenders Institution (YOI), near Lichfield, in August 2019.
He had used a blade attached to a highlighter pen, Staffordshire Police said, adding the officer was not seriously hurt.
He admitted wounding and was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.
Casey, whose registered address is the YOI, was jailed for a total of 10 years and nine months.
Staffordshire Police said Casey had lashed out at the officer shortly before 09:00 BST on 31 August 2019.
He had been sitting on a pool table after morning exercise when he was asked to return to his cell, the force said.
"As the prison officer turned away, Casey stabbed him in the right side of his chest with a blade attached to a highlighter pen," a spokesperson for the force said.
The prison officer was able to leave hospital the same day.
However, the force said the attack had had a "psychological effect" on him.
