Kevin Nunes: Suspect in 2002 murder case 'can't be prosecuted'
A suspect identified in the re-investigation of a 2002 murder cannot be prosecuted due to police failings in the initial inquiry.
Kevin Nunes, aged 20, was killed in an apparent gangland shooting in Pattingham, Staffordshire.
Five men jailed in 2008 had their murder convictions quashed after police failings were uncovered.
Staffordshire Chief Constable Gareth Morgan launched a fresh investigation in March 2019.
The force said a team of detectives with no links to the original investigation had carried out a "robust and thorough" re-investigation of the case.
Officers identified a suspect and evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for consideration.
The CPS has now concluded it is not possible to pursue a prosecution against the suspect due to failings in the original investigation, "which mean that it would be an abuse of the legal process to do so".
Mr Nunes' family have been updated on the decision, the force said.
Analysis by Phil Mackie, Midlands correspondent
Today's news will be a blow to Kevin's extended family, who still live in the area.
It now seems that the failures by the Staffordshire Police sensitive policing unit whose job it was to keep the key witness - himself a convicted criminal - out of trouble, are why his killers are still at large.
Although his evidence led to the convictions of five men for murder, that witness - Simeon Taylor - was unreliable, and continued to offend even during the time he was under police protection.
A report outlining his behaviour wasn't shared with defence lawyers and, after it emerged, the five men's convictions were quashed.
The family was given fresh hope when Gareth Morgan took over as chief constable in Staffordshire, but unless a new witness comes forward with compelling evidence that isn't tainted by the errors in the original investigation, it's hard to see where the police can go from here.
Mr Morgan said he was "frustrated and disappointed" they are unable to "bring justice" to the family.
"I have already apologised for the significant police failings during the original investigation into the murder of Kevin Nunes in 2002 and it is extremely frustrating that it [is] these failings that have led to the CPS's decision.
"Once again I want to say to Kevin's family how sorry I am that we have still not been able to bring justice for his death."
He said the case remains open and will have regular reviews to identify any new lines of enquiry.
Mr Nunes, who was from Wolverhampton and played football for Stafford Rangers, was due to become a father at the time of his death.
