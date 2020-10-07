Matthew Dale: Boy in court on Longton murder charge
A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of murdering a man who police said was stabbed in the street.
Matthew Dale was found on Lightwood Road in Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, shortly after midnight on Monday.
The 23-year-old, from Dresden, Stoke-on-Trent, died en route to hospital, said the Staffordshire force.
The accused, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday.
He is set to appear at Stafford Crown Court on 9 October.
In a tribute, released by police, Mr Dale's family said he was "one of the kindest, most heart-warming individuals that you could ever wish to meet".
The statement continued: "His tragic death has affected the whole community and anybody that had the pleasure of meeting him.
"He will be sorely missed by a lot of good friends."
Police previously said a post-mortem examination had taken place but further tests were required to establish Mr Dale's cause of death.
