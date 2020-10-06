BBC News

Boy, 16, charged with murder of Matthew Dale

Published
image copyrightBBC Sport
image captionMatthew Dale died on the way to Royal Stoke Hospital

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was reportedly stabbed in a street.

Matthew Dale, 23, was found by paramedics in Lightwood Road in Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, shortly after midnight on Monday.

Mr Dale, from Dresden, died en route to hospital. His cause of death is not confirmed, Staffordshire Police said.

The 16-year-old was arrested on Monday and is due at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday.

Further tests are required after a post-mortem examination on Mr Dale, the force added.

