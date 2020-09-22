Coronavirus: Residents 'really selfish' for missing booked virus tests Published duration 56 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The tests, which are for residents from the area with symptoms, are taking place for a second day in Fenton

A council leader has called people who failed to turn up for coronavirus tests "really selfish".

Stoke City Council leader Abi Brown tweeted she was "hugely disappointed" 29 out of 100 people did not go to Fenton's pilot test centre on Monday.

The appointments were limited to 100 and filled up within half an hour of opening online at the weekend.

But some people said it was "not clear" how to cancel appointments which had to be booked 48 hours in advance.

Fenton Manor sports complex is one of four centres set up in Stoke and Staffordshire last week to "tackle a shortage" in national testing capacity.

Conservative leader Ms Brown wrote: "When other residents are struggling to get a test, this is really selfish behaviour by a minority."

A council spokesman said some people with a "genuine need" would have missed out, but some slots were filled by contacting health workers and schools in need of tests.

However, some people wrote on the council's Facebook page they had no answer when they telephoned to cancel or could not find "any way" to do so online.

The council added it was "investigating" and was contacting people to ask why they did not attend, and would also make sure the online system was clear.