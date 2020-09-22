Staffordshire Police PC Lee Tatton dismissed over child sex offences Published duration 1 hour ago

A police officer who admitted child sex offences has been dismissed from his force.

PC Lee Tatton, 54, pleaded guilty earlier to several child sex offences.

Staffordshire Police's chief constable Gareth Morgan said Tatton had fallen far short of the high standards expected by the public.

Tatton, who appeared in a reality documentary series about the police, is due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 2 November.

He had appeared in Cops UK: Bodycam Squad, a series which followed Staffordshire Police officers responding to emergencies.

Tatton, who was based at the force's Northern Resolution Centre in Stoke-on-Trent, was suspended after his arrest in December and did not attend Monday's disciplinary hearing.

He had pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and four counts of making an indecent photograph of a child.

