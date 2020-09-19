Katharine House Hospice starts emergency survival appeal Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Katharine House Hospice image caption Some redundancies "are inevitable," chief executive Dr Richard Soulsby said

A hospice is launching an emergency appeal to save its care services after a "major impact" on its fundraising due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Katharine House Hospice helps 1,300 adults and their families across mid-Staffordshire who are coping with progressive illness.

Four charity shops will close and about 200 staff will also take part in a consultation process to reduce costs.

The hospice is facing "difficult decisions", its chief executive said.

Dr Richard Soulsby said the hospice, near Stafford County Hospital, has received additional funding through the NHS, local authorities and the government's furlough scheme, but that will cease from next month.

"Donation plea"

"It was expected that the reopening of the shops would enable the hospice to be financially sustainable by using our reserves to weather the loss of income due to COVID-19," he said.

"It is now evident that these reserves will not be sufficient in light of the higher than expected losses in the hospice's fundraising and retail revenues.

"The hospice is now faced with difficult decisions regarding its future."

Four stores that are unlikely to return to profit in the foreseeable future are to close and further reductions in payroll costs, which are expected to include job losses in all areas, are expected in coming weeks.

The charity said it will start its appeal next week and is asking people to make donations as the community has helped generate more than 75% of the funds to provide its services.