Head injury victim named as Tarjinder Singh Padda

image copyright Family handout image caption Tarjinder Singh Padda was found lying in a road with serious head injuries

A man who died after he was found lying in a road with head injuries has been named as Tarjinder Singh Padda.

The 49-year-old, from Wolverhampton, who was known by his nickname Lola, later died in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to Furnace Green Road, near the junction of Ebstree Road, in Trysull, Staffordshire on 11 August.

Police said there had been a number of people in the area as thunderstorms had broken out following the heatwave.

The Staffordshire force is appealing for information about the death,

Officers want to trace two women who were parked in Furnace Green Road watching the storms, who may have seen a van leaving the scene.

Specialist officers are supporting Lola's family, who have requested privacy.

A post-mortem test has taken place, but no cause of death has yet been released.

