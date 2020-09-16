Lichfield teenager carries out acts of kindness to help lonely Published duration 50 minutes ago

image copyright Ashley Hall image caption Sebbie Hall handed out over 200 packets of Nice biscuits to strangers

A teenager with learning and physical difficulties has carried out random acts of kindness to raise money to buy disadvantaged children communication devices.

Sebbie Hall, 17, from Whittington, Staffordshire, started in March when his school closed due to coronavirus.

He has raised more than £3,500 for charities who support young people.

His acts of kindness included washing cars, watering gardens and handing out Nice biscuits to strangers.

Sebbie's mother Ashley Hall explained: "When the schools all shut down in March, Sebbie wanted to speak to one of his friends via Zoom and he couldn't understand when I had to explain this particular young person didn't have access to the internet, they haven't got a tablet,

"Sebbie said 'well this person will be lonely'".

Mrs Hall told her son the best way to help was by raising money for charity.

Mrs Hall said her son, who has a rare chromosome anomaly which has resulted in low muscle tone and speech problems, has helped more than 300 people with his acts of kindness.

She said he used his pocket money to take a pot of money to car parks in Lichfield for people who may have forgotten their change and did the same at a laundrette, leaving the owner "in tears".

"He's given out 200 packets of nice biscuits to random strangers for people to have a nice day," she said.

"It's been amazing to watch, as he struggles with daily chores himself that you and I probably take for granted, even picking up a watering can full of water is quite heavy for him," Mrs Hall told BBC Radio WM.

"We're so proud as it's not been easy for him... he's done so well... he hasn't once asked what's in it for him."

The money Sebbie raises on his Just Giving page will be split between two charities who support young disabled people and those with learning needs.