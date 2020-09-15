Man dies after being found in Trysull road with head injuries Published duration 25 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The man was found in Furnace Green Road, near the junction of Ebstree Road

A man died after he was found lying in a road with serious head injuries.

Emergency crews treated him in Furnace Green Road, near the junction of Ebstree Road, in Trysull, Staffordshire last month, but he died days later.

Police said there had been a number of people in the area in the evening of 11 August as huge thunderstorms had broken out following the heatwave.

Officers want to trace two women watching the storms who may have seen a van leaving the scene.

They were in a small car parked in Furnace Grange Road and might have seen the vehicle heading in the direction of The Ford/The Roughs, investigating officer PC James Addison, said.

