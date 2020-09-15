Cannock Chase Hospital operations stopped due to Covid case Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption All affected patients at Cannock Chase Hospital are in the process of being contacted, the trust which runs it says

Operations have been stopped at a hospital after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Procedures at Cannock Chase Hospital, in Staffordshire, have been suspended as a "precautionary measure" until 28 September.

Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said it had advised other colleagues to self-isolate.

It added it was contacting all affected patients and they would be offered an alternative date for surgery.

Cannock