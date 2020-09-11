Ian Dyche: Procedures not followed before custody death Published duration 47 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Ian Dyche was found unresponsive in his cell during a medical check at Watling Street Custody Facility in Staffordshire

Custody procedures were not fully followed following the arrest of a man who died after being found unresponsive in his cell, a police watchdog found.

Ian Dyche, 35, died nine days after collapsing at Watling Street Custody Facility in Gailey, Staffordshire.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found police actions did not contribute to his death.

Staffordshire Police said it has changed custody procedures.

Mr Dyche was arrested at home in Cannock on 29 April 2018 and was found unresponsive in his cell at around 07:45 the following morning.

He was taken to New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, where he died.

An inquest held in South Staffordshire heard his cause of death was paracetamol-induced liver failure and concluded Mr Dyche died by suicide while mentally unwell.

The IOPC, which held an investigation into the death, said despite Mr Dyche appearing to have taken drugs or to have mental health problems, there was no immediate medical examination by police, contrary to force policy.

Although he was placed under observation, it added, Mr Dyche "was not regularly roused".

IOPC regional director, Derrick Campbell, said "there were some departures from policy and issues identified around the quality of cell checks that were carried out".

Staffordshire Police said two sergeants and three custody officers have been dealt with through management action for not complying with force policy or procedures, while another police officer and custody detention officer were found to have no case to answer.

Deputy Ch Const Emma Barnett said: "We have made changes to our custody procedures in such circumstances and ensured that learning is shared with those responsible for caring for the wellbeing of those in detention."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk