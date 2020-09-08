Silverdale bingo night Covid outbreak 'under control' Published duration 25 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption There were 16 known cases linked to Silverdale Working Men's Club, Staffordshire County Council said

A coronavirus outbreak linked to a bingo night in Staffordshire is now under control, health bosses have said.

Anyone who visited one of a dozen venues across Silverdale, Newcastle and Clayton between August 16 and 27 was urged to get tested.

Dr Richard Harling, the county council's director of health and care, confirmed the matter had "been closed".

"In Newcastle we had an outbreak over the last couple of weeks associated with Silverdale Working Men's Club and five other licensed establishments, " he said.

"There are 18 confirmed cases. We do believe that incident is now under control and has now been closed."

Comparing Staffordshire to the recent rise of cases in the UK, Mr Harling said most of the county was "low level" with cases affecting working-age adults.

"There are four wards in Burton which we categorise as a medium level and where we are advising additional restrictions over and above national guidance.

"The number of new cases in Covid-19 is rising gradually, that reflects the national trend. It's currently about 10-20 new cases a day.

