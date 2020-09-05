Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption The paintings were bought in the 1950s

Three Chinese watercolours which were bound for a student flat have been valued at £15,000.

The paintings by Qi Baishi were found by auctioneers valuing the contents of a family home in Staffordshire.

They had been bought in the 1950s and passed down but were not thought to be worth much, so had been destined to decorate a student flat.

Qi Baishi was an influential painter credited for modernising a style of classical Chinese painting.

Alexander Clement, consultant valuer at Hansons Auctioneers, recognised the artwork on the staircase of the home in Barlaston and later found they were originals, each bearing a seal by the artist.

He said: "They were handed down through the family but were not thought to be more than decorative."

Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption The paintings had been hanging on a staircase wall

Hansons said the work of Qi Baishi, who was born in 1864 and died in 1957, is highly regarded and sought after by collectors in mainland China as well as the West.

Mr Clement said: "These works are comparatively small but nevertheless beautiful and the trio has a total guide price of £15,000-20,000."

The paintings will be offered individually at Hansons Fine Art Auction on 24 September.

