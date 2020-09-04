Image copyright JCB Academy Image caption JCB Academy in Rocester said it was investigating a "single case" of the virus

A school in Staffordshire has closed to pupils due to a confirmed case of Covid-19.

The JCB Academy in Rocester, which welcomed pupils back at the end of last month, asked children to stay at home on Friday.

In an email to parents, seen by the BBC, the school said it was investigating a "single case" of the disease.

It added there was no need for parents to be "unduly concerned".

The letter does not clarify whether the case involves a pupil or a member of staff.

The email said that following advice from Public Health England an investigation was under way and further information would follow once that had been completed.

The email also asked parents to book a coronavirus test if their son or daughter displayed any symptoms and to keep them and any siblings at home until the test result had been received.

In the meantime, lessons will be available to pupils online.

The school previously shared a list of measures that would in place after reopening, which included pupils wearing masks in the corridors, having hand sanitiser placed in classrooms and pupils staying 2m (6.5ft) away from teachers.

