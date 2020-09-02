Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Matt Hancock said he welcomed the fact the rate of cases in the city was now falling

A combination of national support and local action saved Stoke-on-Trent from a full lockdown, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

The city was added to the coronavirus watchlist last week as an area of concern.

But the number of cases in the week up to Friday was down to 41, from 77 the previous week.

Mr Hancock said he was "very grateful" to Stoke-on-Trent residents for "responding as positively as they did".

Speaking in the Commons, he stated they responded "to what were challenging circumstances, which… at one moment… looked like it might lead to a local, a full… local lockdown".

But he added that did not "have to happen because Stoke-on-Trent got in there fast and acted".

In the Normacot area of the city, where a cluster of infections was recorded, a community testing station was set up.

Hundreds turned out there and at Stoke City FC's bet365 Stadium to be checked.

In Stoke-on-Trent, the rate of cases per 100,000 people in the week up to Friday was 16, down from 30 in the previous week.

