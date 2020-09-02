Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption PC Lee Tatton admitted five child sex offences on Tuesday

A police officer who appeared in a TV documentary series has admitted child sex offences.

PC Lee Tatton, of Staffordshire Police, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and four counts of making an indecent image of a child.

He will return to Birmingham Crown Court for sentencing on 2 November.

Tatton, 54, was suspended from the force after his arrest in December 2019 and will face disciplinary proceedings.

He appeared in Cops UK: Bodycam Squad, a Really documentary series aired since 2016 which followed Staffordshire Police officers responding to emergencies.

Tatton was based at the force's Northern Resolution Centre in Stoke-on-Trent.

"Tatton's actions are unacceptable and have caused harm and distress to the very people we should be protecting and keeping safe," said Staffordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Scott Green.

"His actions fell well below the high standards that the public and the force demands and expects of police officers."

Tatton was granted bail ahead of his sentencing.

