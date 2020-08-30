Image caption There are 16 known cases linked to Silverdale Working Men's Club, Staffordshire County Council said

More than 1,000 people have been tested for coronavirus following an outbreak linked to a bingo night.

There are 16 known cases connected to the event at Silverdale Working Men's Club on 16 August, Staffordshire County Council said.

Anyone who tests positive is being told to self-isolate and having their contacts traced.

The council is now urging anyone who visited one of 12 venues on specific dates to get tested.

Testing is continuing over the bank holiday weekend with appointments available online or by turning up at a mobile testing unit in Knutton or a walk-through centre in Newcastle, the authority said.

Anyone who visited the following local venues is urged to have a test:

Silverdale Working Men's Club - 16 to 21 August

The Bush pub - 20 to 22 August

The Vine pub - 20 to 23 August

The George & Dragon pub - 20 to 22 August

Newcastle, King Street, Working Men's Club - 22 August

The Kiln - 22 August

The Crown - 22 August

Yates in Newcastle - 22 August

The Roebuck pub - 23 August

The Bilash restaurant - 24 August

The Arnold Machin - 26 and 27 August

The Westbury Tavern, Clayton - 26 and 27 August

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council's director of health and care, said: "What we are seeing from test-and-trace activity is a widening network from the original bingo event as people met with friends and family and went out socialising.

"More than 1,000 people have already been tested, but we need everyone who was at any of the venues on the given dates to get tested.

"This is vital in our work to identify people who may have the virus and help contain the spread of infection even further."

