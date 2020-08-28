Image caption Silverdale Working Men's Club is currently closed after a number of people who had visited tested positive for Covid-19

Thirteen people at a bingo event in a Staffordshire working men's club have now tested positive for coronavirus.

In the days that followed, bingo players visited at least seven other venues. Officials have urged people who went to any to take Covid-19 tests.

The bingo session at Silverdale Working Men's Club took place on 16 August.

Pubs the Bush; the Vine; the George & Dragon; the Kiln; and the Roebuck; along with Newcastle Working Men's Club and restaurant Bilash were named.

Staffordshire County Council said patrons who were at the Silverdale club unknowingly went on to these other places in the Newcastle-under-Lyme area while they were potentially infectious.

All who have tested positive for Covid-19 are now isolating.

Meanwhile, in Stoke-on-Trent the number of new virus cases has increased by 15.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Drinkers at several pubs in the Newcastle-under-Lyme area are being urged to get tested

"Through our ongoing contact tracing we have identified that cases linked to this outbreak have visited a number of venues whilst infectious," Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council's director of health and care, said.

"It is important that everyone who attended these venues on the specified dates gets a test."

He said more than 300 people had already been checked and the authority was planning extra testing facilities over the weekend.

The council said the outbreak "could have been a lot worse" and the seven venues "do appear to have been following the national guidance".

As such, the authority has not moved to close the pubs, men's club or restaurant and they can remain open.

Image copyright Gavin Dickson Image caption Stoke-on-Trent recorded 15 new coronavirus cases on Thursday

Six of the new cases reported in Stoke-on-Trent are from the Normacot area, where an outbreak was linked to a handful of streets earlier this month.

Council leader Abi Brown said there was "no room for complacency".

