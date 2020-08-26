Image copyright Gavin Dickson Image caption The number of coronavirus cases rose from 47 to 75 in the week to 21 August

People in parts of Staffordshire are being urged to get tested for coronavirus due to a spike in cases.

In Stoke-on-Trent, there were 75 new cases for the seven days to 21 August, up from 47 in the previous week.

While in Burton-upon-Trent, door-to-door coronavirus testing will take place after cases in east Staffordshire doubled from 11 to 22 in a week.

An outbreak in Newcastle-under-Lyme meanwhile is being linked to a working men's club.

Four people have tested positive following a bingo event at Silverdale Working Men's Club on 16 August, as well as a further five suspected cases.

Image caption Silverdale Working Men's Club is closed after a number of positive cases

Anyone who was in the venue between that date and when it closed on 21 August has been asked to book a test.

In the same village, the Bush pub closed on Monday after a staff member, who had been in the club, tested positive.

Data on the number of cases for Stoke-on-Trent puts the area in the top 20 for England for the number of new cases, in the week to 21 August.

The city council said there was "no room for complacency".

Staffordshire County Council said more than 800 people had made use of walk-in test centres held in Burton over recent weeks.

The council said NHS representatives would be visiting certain places in the Anglesey area of town, which has seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk