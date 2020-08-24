Image copyright Google maps Image caption Mr Smith denies assault and criminal damage

A headmaster ripped a 14-year-old boy's hoodie after wrongly believing he was being mocked, a court has heard.

Aidan Smith, 57, was so angry he "started spitting from his mouth" and threw his sunglasses on the ground at an event away from the boy's school.

The boy became worried and "backed away from him and tried to leave", North Staffordshire Justice Centre heard.

Mr Smith, from Derbyshire, who worked at a Staffordshire school at the time, denies assault and criminal damage.

'Looked furious'

The youth, who cannot be identified because of his age, told the court via videolink he wanted to get away from Mr Smith after being "grabbed" by him.

He said Mr Smith, of Long Eaton, was angry because of an incident last year and thought that he was endangering others.

"He [Mr Smith] looked furious. He started getting more and more angry and he was shouting. I can't remember the exact words," the boy said.

"He started spitting from his mouth because of his rage and he took his sunglasses off and threw them on the floor."

Under-cross examination from defence lawyer Julian Lynch, the boy dismissed claims that he had exaggerated how angry Smith was, but conceded that his own actions had contributed to tearing the hoodie,

The boy denied that he had hit out at Mr Smith's left arm to try to make him let go.

Prosecutor Tim Talbot-Webb told the court the charge of assault was alleged to have been committed "in the sense of grabbing".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk