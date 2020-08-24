Driver jailed after mother and baby left injured

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Aqeeb Rasab and Bellal Ahmad (L-R) have both been jailed

A driver has been jailed after a woman and her baby were seriously injured.

In August 2017, after shopping at a supermarket, the 17-year-old woman was hit by a speeding car as she went to cross Waterloo Road in Stoke-on-Trent.

She suffered a broken pelvis, ankle and eye socket while her 12-month-old baby had internal injuries and bruising.

Bellal Ahmad, 29, of Emerson Street, Stoke-on-Trent, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

At Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 18 August, he was sentenced to two years and two months in prison.

Ahmad was also disqualified from driving for two years.

The victim was also pregnant with her second child at the time of the crash, but Staffordshire Police said she went on to give birth to a healthy baby.

Two cars, a Volkswagen Jetta and an Audi A7 driven by Ahmad, were racing through Stoke-on-Trent when the Volkswagen hit the woman, Staffordshire Police said. Both cars left the scene.

Investigations by police found the cars were travelling at an average speed of 76mph in a 30mph zone.

Aqeeb Rasab, 26, of Wulstan Road, Cobridge, was jailed for 12 months in June after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice at the same court.

A third man, Ahassin Javaid, of Greengates Street, Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, who was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, had the case against him dropped due to lack of evidence.

