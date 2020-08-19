Image copyright Stoke-on-Trent City Council Image caption A testing station will return to Normacot on Thursday after a concentration of cases across a number of streets

A temporary testing site will return to a city borough after 45 residents tested positive for coronavirus.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council said Covid-19 cases in the Normacot area were "concentrated in a number of houses in a number of streets".

It has asked people to stay within their household bubble but said the move was "not a local lockdown".

A local mosque and religious academy have voluntarily closed for two weeks due to the increase, the council added.

"We are asking that people do not move household-to-household in the area at this time," council leader Abi Brown said.

"We want as many people as possible to stay at home."

Almost 400 people were tested on Friday and Saturday when the temporary testing facility was set up at Alexandra Infants School on Melville Road, and the council praised the "incredibly responsible" response from the community.

The testing site will open again at the school on Thursday between 10:00 and 15:00 BST.

The authority is still awaiting results for 15 swabs, but 11 returned positive taking the number in the area up to 45 between 5-16 August.

Across Stoke-on-Trent, there have been 55 positive cases of coronavirus in the past week, with 35 coming from Normacot.

The council said it is speaking to shops and takeaways with advice on limiting customers and is also urging taxi drivers to get tested.

"We have been working with the local Gillani Noor Mosque and the Al Hafiz Academy who have both taken the decision to voluntarily close to members of the public for the next 14 days from today," Ms Brown added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk