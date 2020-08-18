Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Church Street in Audley on 9 August

A woman found dead at a house has been named as 42-year-old Clare Bell.

Emergency services were called to the property on Church Street in Audley, Staffordshire, at about 17:10 BST on 9 August.

Staffordshire Police says investigations are continuing into Ms Bell's death.

A man in his 40s arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation, pending further inquiries, the force adds.

