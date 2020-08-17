Number of Normacot coronavirus cases rise to 28

Image copyright Stoke-on-Trent City Council Image caption A testing station was set up in Normacot after a concentration of cases across a number of streets

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in a city borough where 18 people tested positive across six streets has risen to 28.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council urged residents to get tested after the spike in the Normacot area since 5 August.

Almost 400 people were tested on Friday and Saturday.

The authority said cases were still rising but figures were beginning to plateau.

Following the increase, a testing station was set up - with 399 people tested over the two days.

Results from Friday showed 102 people tested negative and two positive, with seven results still awaited.

Results from Saturday are expected on Tuesday.

Council leader Abi Brown said: "The response from local residents deserves huge credit - they have acted rapidly and responsibly in a way that is typical of the seriousness with which the vast majority of people in our city are treating this horrible virus."

While there have been 28 positive cases in Normacot since 5 August, across the city the seven-day figure until Friday was 41 cases.

During July, the seven-day figure averaged about eight cases a week, but Ms Brown said numbers were beginning to plateau at about 40 cases per seven days.

