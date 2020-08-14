Image copyright Google Image caption A 45-year-old woman was found dead on Scrivener Road in Stoke-on-Trent on Thursday

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a 45-year-old woman was discovered at a house.

Emergency services were called to the property on Scrivener Road in the Cliffe Vale area of Stoke-on-Trent at about 11:45 BST on Thursday.

The victim has not yet been named by the force who said it was supporting her family.

The 48-year-old arrested woman remains in custody for questioning while detectives investigate the scene.

"Inquiries are ongoing and officers are carrying out forensic investigations at the scene and house-to-house inquiries," Det Insp Cheryl Hannan, from the Staffordshire force, said.

Police urged anyone with information to get in touch.

