Image copyright Google Image caption Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the property in Church Street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman in Staffordshire.

Emergency services were called to a property in Church Street, Audley, at about 17:10 BST on Sunday.

"At this time, the death of the woman, in her 40s, is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are on-going," Staffordshire Police said.

The man who was arrested is in his 40s and from the local area. He remains in custody.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service, which reported the death to police, said: "On arrival, crews found one patient, a woman.

"Sadly, nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased on scene."

