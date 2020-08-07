Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Keeley Bunker had been to a concert in Birmingham to celebrate her recent 20th birthday

A man convicted of raping and murdering his friend on the way home from celebrating her birthday has been jailed for a minimum of 29 years.

Wesley Streete, 20, who claimed he "accidentally killed" Keeley Bunker during sex, dumped her body in a brook in Tamworth on 19 September last year.

Ms Bunker had been to a concert to celebrate turning 20 and "trusted" the killer to walk her home.

Streete received a mandatory life sentence at Stafford Crown Court.

The former warehouse packer, previously of St Austell Close, Tamworth, was also found guilty of two other counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault against three other victims.

He dumped Ms Bunker's body face-down in the brook in Wigginton Park and tried to conceal her with branches.

Streete repeatedly lied about what had happened to her after they returned to Tamworth following a night out at Snobs nightclub in Birmingham.

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Wesley Streete claimed to have "accidentally killed" Keeley Bunker

Sentencing Streete, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said the killer formed a "carefully crafted" scheme of falsehoods following his crime, tailored to fit the evidence.

Prior to leaving for home, Ms Bunker had told a female friend: "I've got Wes, he'll walk me back. It'll be fine."

The judge told Steete that, on the way back to Ms Bunker's house, he was "satisfied you persuaded Keeley to divert to the rugby club, probably on the pretext of going for a smoke".

He said: "What took place in Wigginton Park is you proceeded to rape Keeley Bunker, in the course of which you murdered her by throttling her, in all probability by placing her in a choke-hold for sufficient period of time to kill her".

Ms Bunker's uncle, Jason Brown, found her partially-submerged body during a massive search effort involving family, friends and police.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk