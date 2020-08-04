Image copyright Police handout Image caption (L-R) Keegan, Tilly Rose, Olly and Riley died in the blaze in the early hours of 5 February 2019

No further action will be taken against two people who were arrested after a house fire in which four children died.

Riley John Holt, eight, Keegan Jonathan Unitt, six, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and Olly Unitt, three, died in Stafford in February 2019.

A 30-year-old man and a woman, aged 26, were arrested and released under investigation following the blaze.

Investigators believe the fire at the end-terrace property in Sycamore Lane started accidentally.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was thought to have been caused "by smoking material".

Police said the Crown Prosecution Service had advised no further action would be taken against the pair, who were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The house on Sycamore Drive was badly damaged in the blaze

Det Insp Alan Lyford, who led the investigation, said: "We appreciate this has been a lengthy process, but it was right and proper that this investigation was a thorough and complex one given the dreadful loss of four young lives.

"This tragic case has deeply affected the local community, who have rallied round to support the family.

"We would again like to thank the community for their patience and support."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A handwritten note was attached to flowers and left at the scene

The children's two-year-old brother escaped the fire via a first-floor window along with his mother Natalie Unitt and her partner Chris Moulton.

An appeal to help the family was backed by thousands of people, raising more than £30,000, which was put in trust to benefit the youngest survivor.

The house where the children died has since been demolished and inquests into the deaths of the four children will take place later this year.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk