Family reach spine surgery fundraising target

Image caption Florence Seager was diagnosed with scoliosis when she was seven

The mother of a girl who needs treatment for a curvature of her spine has said she is "overwhelmed" after reaching a fundraising target.

Events to raise money for Florence Seager, 11, from Burntwood, Staffordshire, stopped due to lockdown.

The family wanted to raise money so they could take her to Turkey for vertebral body tethering which would straighten her spine as she grows.

Florence's mother said she needed the surgery before the end of year.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Florence's spine compared to her identical triplet (left)

On Sunday afternoon, the Just Giving page had only raised a third of the £50,000 they needed, but a recent surge in donations has helped them achieve their target.

Florence, a triplet, wears a brace for 23 hours a day, but the scoliosis is still causing her spine to curve.

Without the surgery in Turkey, Florence would need a major operation every six to nine months to fuse her spine.

NHS England does not routinely commission vertebral body tethering, but Corrine Seager said her daughter's medical team had given their "blessing" for her to have the surgery abroad.

Ms Seager said "there were lots of tears" when the fundraising page reached the target earlier on Tuesday.

"It's completely overwhelming, it's going to absolutely change her life," she added.

"We can't thank people enough, it's just been amazing, the response is incredible."

Florence said: "I feel really happy, because now I can have the surgery that I need, I'm really grateful for the money they've given me."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption An X-ray shows the curve in Florence's spine

