More than 20 firefighters are tackling a blaze in woodland in Staffordshire.

About 8.5 acres [3.5 hectares] have been affected by the fire near Enville, which began on Friday afternoon and was still not under control on Sunday lunchtime.

Crews from across the county and West Midlands Fire Service have been called to Million wood off Chester Road.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated, the Staffordshire service said.

Early on Sunday the Staffordshire service said "a large area" had been dampened down and extinguished, but five appliances remained there at lunchtime.

