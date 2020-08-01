Image copyright Google Image caption The death was being treated as unexplained, Staffordshire Police has said

A woman arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man has been released under investigation.

A 65-year-old man was found dead at a property in Trentham Road, Stoke-on-Trent, at 23:20 BST on Thursday.

His death was being treated as unexplained, Staffordshire Police has said.

The 55-year-old woman, from Stoke-on-Trent, had been questioned by police and was released while the investigation continues.

