Murder arrest after man found dead in Stoke-on-Trent
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man.
Staffordshire Police and the ambulance service was called to a property on Trentham Road, Stoke-on-Trent, at 23:20 BST on Thursday.
A 65-year-old man was found dead. The death is being treated as unexplained and investigations continue, the force said.
A 55-year-old woman, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
