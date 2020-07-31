Image copyright Google Image caption Investigations are ongoing after the "unexplained" death

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man.

Staffordshire Police and the ambulance service was called to a property on Trentham Road, Stoke-on-Trent, at 23:20 BST on Thursday.

A 65-year-old man was found dead. The death is being treated as unexplained and investigations continue, the force said.

A 55-year-old woman, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

