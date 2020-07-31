Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption PC Lee Tatton has been suspended from duty

A police officer has been charged with multiple sexual offences including making indecent images of a child.

PC Lee Tatton, aged 54, was based with Staffordshire Police's Northern Resolution Centre.

He was arrested on 10 December 2019, the force said, and has been suspended from duty.

PC Tatton is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday 3 August, charged with attempted sexual communication with a child.

He is further charged with four counts of making indecent images of a child.

