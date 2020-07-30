Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A large group of people were filmed in the pub's beer garden

A police force will visit venues to encourage social distancing following an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

Staffordshire Police said it visited the Crown and Anchor in Stone on 18 July and the early hours of 19 July over social distancing concerns.

On Wednesday, health officials urged pubgoers to get tested after 10 confirmed cases.

The director of public health at Staffordshire County Council said about 500 people have now been tested.

A spokesman for the force said when officers attended the pub it gave advice to the duty manager around social distancing.

"Our officers will be out again this weekend, engaging with local licensees and customers at venues and encouraging social distancing," it added.

The BBC has approached the Crown and Anchor for comment, but in a post shared on Facebook, the pub said it would close.

Dr Richard Harling said previously: "This appears to largely be a young adult demographic, young adults in the 18-21 age bracket."

He said there was a tracking system in place at the Crown and Anchor "but it didn't capture the number of patrons very comprehensively".

Dr Harling said there was a "great response" to the testing plea, but added the results of those tested on Wednesday were not yet known.

He said they were waiting for more results before deciding on further action.

Dr Harling added: "If we find that the infection has been spreading more widely, there will be more testing and potentially restricting access to premises, places and events, which could be pubs, shops, gyms."

Dr Harling said they were not advising businesses to close, but acknowledged it was the "responsible thing to do" after another pub in the town said it would close.

Initially the council said a walk-in test centre would be in operation on Wednesday and Friday, but now a mobile testing unit will operate by appointment only.

In neighbouring Stoke-on-Trent, the council urged residents to "follow national advice following the outbreak and ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival."

