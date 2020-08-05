Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Keeley Bunker was reported missing after a night out to celebrate her 20th birthday

A man has been convicted of raping and murdering his childhood friend on the way home from celebrating her birthday.

Wesley Streete, 20, had claimed he had "accidentally killed" Keeley Bunker during sex.

Her body was found hidden under branches in a brook in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on 19 September 2019.

Streete was also convicted of two further charges of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to three other female victims.

It took a jury at Stafford Crown Court just over eight hours to convict the former warehouse packer, who had initially claimed to have left Ms Bunker to walk home alone after the pair had met up the previous night at a Birmingham nightclub.

