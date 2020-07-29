Image caption People who were at The Crown and Anchor pub between 16-18 July are being urged to get tested

People who attended a pub are being urged to get tested after 10 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

Health officials said anyone who was at The Crown and Anchor in Stone, Staffordshire, between 16-18 July should get tested.

One person who tested positive from being at the pub also held a private gathering, causing a further spread, Staffordshire County Council said.

In a post shared on Facebook, the pub said it would close.

It added "due to the overwhelming amount of people visiting", they would be closing to "review our risk assessment in order to deal with the difficulty that we faced with social distancing."

Dr Richard Harling, director of public health at the council, said of the second transmission event, "not very much" is known about the nature of the party, but said, "it does appear that one of the people who caught the infection at The Crown and Anchor was then at a private event where there was further transmission of the infection.

"This appears to largely be a young adult demographic, young adults in the 18-21 age bracket," he added.

A walk-in test centre is open on the Crown Street car park in Stone on Wednesday and Friday from 10:00-17:00.

"People who caught it at the pub could still be infectious," Dr Harling said, "we're not just talking about people who were at the pub, we're talking about people who were in contact with other people who were at the pub and we'd like them to come forward and get tested."

The BBC has approached the pub for a comment.

